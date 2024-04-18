WFP reports smoother movement of convoys through Kerem Shalom, says famine can be held off

The only way a famine can be prevented in Gaza, according to the World Food Programme, is for conditions to allow daily deliveries of food and for humanitarian staff and supplies to move freely, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Thursday.

This week, two WFP convoys crossed into Gaza from Ashdod port and came in through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The first convoy on Tuesday was eight trucks followed by a second convoy on Wednesday with seven trucks, delivering a total of 374 metric tons of wheat flour, Dujarric said.

A truck carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip drives at the inspection area at the Kerem Shalom crossing, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, March 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Fourteen additional trucks were loaded on Thursday, the WFP said.

Dujarric said as part of the emergency response, the agency has shipped some 2,700 metric tons of wheat flour to Ashdod port.

“The World Food Programme says the sustained use of that port as well as smoother movements of convoys through Kerem Shalom into Gaza will notably reduce the waiting time for cargo to enter the Gaza Strip,” Dujarric said.

WFP also reported that this week, three of its convoys – 25 trucks in total – crossed into northern Gaza via the Erez crossing for the first time.

The convoys, which move Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, brought in more than 400 metric tons of food and wheat flour that will help nearly 80,000 people, Dujarric said.

Tensions in Northern Israel

Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, on Thursday said there has been some measurable progress when it comes to humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"But the circumstances within Gaza continue to be dire and more absolutely needs to be done. We'll continue to work at these and push for these kinds of things," Patel said. "But we are seeing steps taken that we believe are in the right direction.

"But both things can be true," Patel added. "We can see positive steps and we can also feel sincerely and strongly that more absolutely needs to be done."

Dujarric also provided an update from US staff in southern Lebanon, who reported tensions are high and the situation remains of “deep concern.”

Dujarric said exchanges of fire continue along the blue line involving repeated breaches of the cessation of hostilities and in violation of Security Council Resolution 1701.

“UNIFIL reiterates its call for these exchanges to cease as well as for all actors to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid any action that could lead to further escalation,” Dujarric said. “Despite these challenges, our peacekeepers are implementing their mandate and they continue to encourage deescalation through liaison and coordination with the parties and with an active presence on the ground along the blue line.”

Vote for PA membership

Dujarric declined to answer if the Palestinian Authority becoming a member state would complicate the process for a two-state solution.

“Let’s see what happens,” Dujarric said. The issue of member states admitting new members is in the hands of member states. They will make the decision they make, and I have no further comment.”