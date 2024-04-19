Voices from Jerusalem: Responses to Iran's missile barrage

In this insightful video, The Media Line explores the opinions of Jerusalem residents and visitors following Iran's extensive airborne assault on Israel on April 13.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

With over 300 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones launched, individuals from various backgrounds discuss the impact of global alliances, and the broader consequences for regional stability.

From Americans living in Israel to native Israelis and Iranians residing abroad, each interviewee provides a unique perspective on the complex geopolitical dynamics and personal stakes involved.