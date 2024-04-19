Blinken: US not involved in Iranian strike, seeks de-escalation

The United States has been involved in any offensive activity against Iran and is seeking to de-escalate tensions between the Islamic Republic and Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Italy at a press conference on the sidelines of a G7 meeting.

“The United States has not been involved in any offensive operations,” he said after he was asked about the Israeli strike against Iranian Air Force assets at Isfahan in central Iran early Friday morning.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani clarified for reporters in a separate press conference that the US was informed at the last moment that the attack would take place.

Tajani stressed as Blinken had, that Washington was not involved.

Italy, he said, has spoken with Iran about the importance of de-escalation. An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israel banner with a picture of Iranian missiles on a street in Tehran, Iran April 19, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Retaliation for Iran's attack

The strike in Isfahan comes less than one week after the US — along with the armies of Israel, Jordan, France, and Great Britain — successfully defended the Jewish state against an Iranian-launched attack of over 300 drones and missiles.

The US and Western powers have since urged Israel to constrain its response, as Israel has insisted that it must strike back because such a missile attack can not be normalized.

“The United States along with our partners will continue to work for de-escalation,” Blinken said.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Israel on Wednesday to personally deliver that message.

On Friday said, “We’re committed to Israel's security. We're also committed to de-escalating, to trying to bring this tension to a close.”

He also spoke on behalf of the G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy Japan, and the United Kingdom.

“The G7 condemned the unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel” on April 14, which was “unprecedented in scope and scale,” Blinken said.

In response, the G7 countries, including the US, will adopt additional sanctions against Iran, Blinken said.

Baerbock said, that “we need to do whatever we can” to make sure that events do not spiral into unforeseen consequences, stressing that no one wants to be “thrown into a catastrophe.”