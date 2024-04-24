FM Katz slams UN Sec-Gen. Guterres for failing to include Hamas in sexual violence list

Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres for disregarding the sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists in a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

While the report includes information gathered by UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, in her report published early March, Hamas does not appear on the black list of groups who are suspected of having committed sexual violence during a conflict, the Foreign Ministry said.

Indeed, it added, the report does not label the terror group as responsible.

Israel Katz (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

'Secretary-General sides with Hamas'

Katz commented on the report and stated, "UN Secretary-General Guterres today officially sided with the Hamas rapists and murderers, when he refused to place the responsibility for the serious sexual crimes appearing in the Patten report on Hamas and to declare it a terrorist organization.

"The Secretary General of the United Nations behaved like the collaborators with the most murderous regimes in human history, and I am convinced that if the crimes of the Nazi regime had come up for discussion during his tenure, he would have refused to denounce them as well if his political interest required it. Guterres turned the UN into an extreme antisemitic and anti-Israel institution and his tenure will be remembered as the darkest in the organization's history," Katz concluded.