Nahal troops, air force kill terrorists, destroy Hamas infrastructure in central Gaza

Between Wednesday and Thursday, IDF troops have continued to operate in the central Gaza corridor, eliminating terrorists and striking terrorist infrastructure, the military reported.

The IDF's Nahal Brigade eliminated several terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in a corridor in the center of the Gaza Strip, the IDF added.

In one of the attacks, the Nahal Brigade forces identified two terrorists attempting to launch rockets toward Israeli territory, and in response, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck them.

The IAF also destroyed the launch pit and the ammunition warehouse in which one of the terrorists was based following the launch attempt.

Israel Air Force fighter jets attack terrorist infrastructure

In another incident, the IDF reported that IAF fighter jets pounded terrorist infrastructure in the area of Shati in which Hamas terrorists, who fired rockets at IDF troops located in central Gaza, were operating. The Nahal Brigade operating in central Gaza, April 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Also, in the center of the Strip, four individuals were killed in an attack on Saladin Street Thursday morning, Kan reported, citing Palestinian reports.

On Wednesday, an IAF aircraft eliminated a Hamas sniper terrorist cell in the area of Nuseirat in an airstrike, the IDF stated.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck over 30 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, terrorist cells, military structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure.