Documentation from a camera found on the body of a terrorist reveals the terror activities and fighting carried out in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF stated on Friday.

The videos show several clips of soldiers from the IDF’s Nahal Brigade in combat, terrorists laying wire down next to a wall, and other terrorists hiding a black case from which the wire came. One video also shows a man tinkering with wires.

The footage of the IDF troops in combat shows the Israeli soldiers on the ground level in close-quarters engagements with terrorists sheltering on an upper floor of a building.

Terrorists prepare an ambush for IDF troops in northern Gaza. December 22, 2023.

In recent weeks, Nahal Brigade combat team soldiers in Battalion 162 have been operating in the northern Gaza Strip area. Over the course of their activities in the area, the Israeli troops have succeeded in eliminating numerous terrorists, destroying Hamas infrastructure, and discovering various terrorist assets used against Israel and IDF troops.During one encounter, soldiers from Battalion 931 encountered terrorists who were hiding in a building, the IDF noted. The terrorists concealed themselves on the third floor and began throwing grenades towards the soldiers.

The soldiers reached the building, engaged, and neutralized the terrorists. Subsequent searches revealed a camera on one of the terrorists' bodies containing footage documenting the terrorists preparing explosives and setting up ambushes to target IDF forces. Nahal Brigade soldiers find rockets in northern Gaza. December 22, 2023. (credit: IDF)

The video footage itself shows IDF soldiers running through Gaza rubble and firing within buildings as commanders issue orders.

The footage showing Israeli troops firing at terrorists in the upper floor of a building appears to show that, after a span of engaging the fighters with small arms, a tank arrives to provide heavier fire.