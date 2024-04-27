You are poison Ivy: Taking action as antisemitism storms American universities - opinion

The center of the global storm of antisemitism since October 7 is swirling around America’s college campuses, particularly at Ivy League universities like New York’s Columbia University.

These anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests provide a chilling reminder of how history can repeat itself.

The Columbia protests, featuring a “no-Zionist zone” encampment on the main campus, forced a police anti-riot response and generated headlines. Columbia’s president, Minouche Shafik, canceled in-person classes for a day and offered virtual learning.

She condemned antisemitic statements on campus and directed officials to work with students to de-escalate the situation.

Not enough is being done to stop the protests

But nothing has actually changed and outrageous antisemitic protests continue there and elsewhere, from New York University to UC Berkeley and beyond. Demonstrators sit in an encampment as they protest in solidarity with Pro-Palestinian organizers on the Columbia University campus, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US. April 19, 2024. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Since the October 7 Hamas attacks, these student protests – rather than condemn Hamas terror – openly justify violence against Israel, even celebrate it and call for yet more. On so many campuses, banners proudly proclaim “from the river to the sea” and frame Israel as an evil, white, colonial oppressor that must be eradicated.

The tenor of these openly antisemitic demonstrations have helped fuel a global surge in public attacks on Jews and Israel unseen since the darkest days before the Holocaust.

The situation is particularly dire at Columbia, where Shafik’s consistent refusals to denounce the Hamas attack has sparked outrage in the Jewish and Israeli-American communities. Her recent appearance before Congress, prompted by escalating antisemitism on campus, underscores the severity of the situation.

At Columbia, protesters have taken to blocking Jewish students from entering campus, evoking painful memories of Nazi Germany’s persecution of Jews and segregation against African Americans in the United States.

The parallels between the current climate at Columbia and past atrocities are chillingly clear. Just as Jews were once banned from universities in Europe under the Nazis just before the Holocaust, today, Jewish students at Columbia face similar discrimination and fear.

The atmosphere has grown so toxic that it not only hinders Jewish students’ academic pursuits but also threatens their very existence on campus. The school’s rabbi has even urged Jewish students to stay home.

Every new wave of antisemitism feels like a poison seeping deeper into the fabric of society, infecting institutions once thought to be bastions of progress and enlightenment. The situation at Columbia serves as a potent reminder of the dangers of remaining silent in the face of hate and the urgent need for action to combat antisemitism in all its forms.

As we bear witness to the alarming resurgence of antisemitism at Columbia University and beyond, it’s imperative that we refuse to remain passive observers.

The time for action is now.

First and foremost, we must demand accountability from university administrations and political leaders. Columbia’s president must be held accountable for her failure to condemn the Hamas attack and take decisive action to ensure the safety and well-being of Jewish students on campus.

We urge Congress to continue its investigation into antisemitic incidents at the university and other institutions, and to implement concrete measures to protect vulnerable communities.

Additionally, it’s crucial that American Jews, Israeli-Americans and others stand in solidarity with Jewish students and communities facing discrimination and violence. We must speak out against antisemitism in all its forms and actively challenge hateful rhetoric and actions wherever they occur.

Furthermore, we must support organizations and initiatives dedicated to combating antisemitism and promoting tolerance and inclusion. Whether through donations, volunteering, or advocacy efforts, each of us has a role to play in building a more just and equitable society.

Finally, we must never forget the lessons of history and the consequences of silence in the face of hatred.

We owe it to future generations to ensure that the horrors of the past are never repeated.

Let us pledge to confront antisemitism wherever it arises and to work tirelessly towards a world where all people are treated with dignity, respect, and compassion.

The writer is the chief program officer at the Israeli American Council (IAC).