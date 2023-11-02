The Instagram account @FuckJerry has shared a video of a young Jewish man going undercover at a pro-Palestine protest.

It is unclear if the video was made by the account or just shared by the Instagram account, which boasts a massive following of 16.9 million users.

The video shared on the page on November 1, shows a Jewish man in a hoody and a mask at a rally in the United States. It is captioned "Are these protests about peace...or antisemitism?"

The short clip has already accumulated nearly 120,000 likes but, unlike other videos from the channel, has had the comments switched off. The content is also uncharacteristic for the page, as all other posts seem to be non-political or controversial memes.

“I’m a Jew going undercover at a Free Palestine rally to see what they’re really about,” the host starts.

What do the protesters think of Jews?

“How would you describe a Jew?” the host asks a woman. She responds by stating “They’re devils.” Advertisement Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside Downing Street in London, Britain, June 12, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

The video quickly cuts to the host asking, “Who is at fault?” to a man wearing a shirt reading “FREE GAZA FREE PALESTINE.” The man responds to the question, stating that “The Jews” are at fault, “The Jews have always been a problem.”

The clip later cuts to the host asking a woman “So if they do take Palestine, where do the 12 million Jews go?” In response, she says that the Jews should “go to hell. That’s the literal slogan.”

“If we free Palestine, where do the Jews go?” the host asks another person attending the demonstration. “Go back to Brooklyn b****,” the man answers.

A new person is captured telling the host: “Shout out to Kanye. He was right.” Kanye West is a popular musician who came under public scrutiny after making a series of antisemitic public statements, including the threat that he would go “Death Con 3 on Jewish people.”

Support for Hamas

In another extreme clip, a woman is filmed openly declaring that “the Hamas group, the action they’ve taken, it’s not a terrorist attack.” This comment is likely a reference to the October 7 attack in which Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and murdered 1400 men, women, and children.

The United States has officially classified Hamas as a terrorist organization and condemned the October 7 attack.

Queers for Palestine

“I am queer for Palestine. Yes,” a masked person is filmed saying.

The host asks the masked person “But what do you think about the argument when people are saying in Gaza they kill gay people. It’s against the law.” In response, the person simply replies, “It’s very unsafe to be queer here too.” Interrupting the person, the host prompts “But they’re not killing gay people for being gay by law [in the US], right? The way it is in Gaza?”

More visibly frustrated, the person retorts “But why do we keep going back to like Gaza?”

The rise of antisemitism

Globally, antisemitism has risen by 1,180%, according to a report released by Israel’s national institutions and government and coordinated by the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, the World Zionist Organization, and the Jewish Agency. One-third of the antisemitic attacks occurred within the United States.

There was a 330% increase in violent antisemitic events, a 128% rise in the desecration of Jewish sites, a 660% increase in harassment, and a 300% increase in threats.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.