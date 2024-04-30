Ben-Gvir and Smotrich pressure PM Benjamin Netanyahu to order a Rafah operation

Ministers from the far-right flank of Israel's government, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both announced on Tuesday political steps aimed at pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move forward with an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Smotrich said in a statement late Monday night that his party would convene at Israel's Knesset in Jerusalem to discuss Rafah's issue.

The meeting was scheduled for 2:00 pm, the same time as a government meeting, and its three ministers will not attend the government meeting as a warning message to Netanyahu.

Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu meeting amid hostage deal

Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday morning that he would meet with Netanyahu sometime on Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for Ben-Gvir said that the meeting is "on the backdrop of the developing [hostage] deal and the fact that Israel has yet to enter Rafah."

Both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich threatened in the past week to leave the government if Netanyahu agreed to cancel an invasion of Rafah as part of a hostage deal.

US officials said on Monday that new progress had been made in negotiations for a deal, which would likely include at least a temporary suspension of plans to enter Rafah.

The coalition currently includes 72 Knesset members. Ben-Gvir and Smotrich together have 14 seats, and without them, the coalition will be left with 58 members and will no longer have a majority in the 120-member Knesset.