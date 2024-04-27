Jerusalem Post
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir still hospitalized following accident, daughter released

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 27, 2024 19:46

After receiving medical treatment, the daughter of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was released this evening (Saturday) from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem following an accident yesterday in Ramla.

Her father, Itamar Ben Gvir, is still hospitalized at the time of writing. 

She was injured together with her father, Itamar. According to suspicions, the minister's car ran a red light at the intersection and collided with an oncoming vehicle driving legally. Minister Ben-Gvir remained hospitalized over Saturday under medical supervision and was accompanied by his family.

  
Israeli foreign minister says hostage deal would defer Rafah operation
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 08:04 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 rocks Indonesia's Java
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 07:47 PM
Explosive device explodes in a car lot in Israel, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 06:53 PM
Hostile aircraft intrusion, rocket alerts sound across Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 05:19 PM
Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon shares goals of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 03:22 PM
Pro-Palestinian students swarm UK MP Jacob Rees-Mogg
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 01:51 PM
Loud explosion heard in rural area east of Daraa in Syria - report
By MAARIV
04/27/2024 01:39 PM
Abbas, international leaders to hold Gaza talks in Riyadh this week
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 12:45 PM
Kremlin says Moscow and Beijing ties to continue
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 12:34 PM
No grounds for peace talks with Ukraine, says Kremlin
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 12:31 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Japan's Bonin Islands
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 12:00 PM
IDF attacked Hezbollah military building after seeing terrorist enter
By MAARIV
04/27/2024 11:29 AM
Russian court places Forbes journalist Mingazov under house arrest
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 10:00 AM
Ukrainian air defense downs 21 of 34 Russian missiles
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 08:53 AM
Gaza aid from Cyprus resumes after pause following aid worker killings
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 08:16 AM