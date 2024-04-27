National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir still hospitalized following accident, daughter released

After receiving medical treatment, the daughter of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was released this evening (Saturday) from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem following an accident yesterday in Ramla.

Her father, Itamar Ben Gvir, is still hospitalized at the time of writing.

She was injured together with her father, Itamar. According to suspicions, the minister's car ran a red light at the intersection and collided with an oncoming vehicle driving legally. Minister Ben-Gvir remained hospitalized over Saturday under medical supervision and was accompanied by his family.