Israel should invade Rafah, not give in to ‘global pressure,’ son of Hamas leader to Piers Morgan

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the disowned son of a Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday, where he defended his stance that a Rafah operation was essential for defeating Hamas.

Yousef insisted that Israel should not compromise its security because of “global pressure,” as the pressure was only temporary.

“If we don’t end Hamas and remove them from power… we are going to have many other wars. This is not Hamas’s first attempt to take hostages and use civilians for human shields…We do not need to give Hamas one more opportunity to destabalize the region and create a major war like this,” Yousef stressed.

Morgan proceeded to ask if Israel was not creating a new generation of terrorists, as civilians may turn against Israel after having lost their loved ones during the current war. Responding to this, Yousef answered “Israel is fighting for its very existence…when there are people out there who want you to cease to exist – this is when they push you to the corner and you have no other choice but to fight.”

The ICJ ruled that Israel’s actions are not genocide, Yousef asserted while insisting that the world was failing to acknowledge that Hamas committed genocide on October 7. Wounded Israelis arrive to Soroka University Medical Center in Beer Sheva, southern Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: DUDU GREENSPAN/FLASH90)

Rahma Zein, an Egyptian journalist, also appeared on the show where she accused Israel of committing “blatant war crimes” in Gaza and referenced the International Criminal Court’s upcoming decision to potentially charge Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. Morgan, the show’s host, reminded Zein that Hamas leaders were also under the ICC’s inspection.

Asked what Israel should have done after October 7, Zein dodged the question and pushed that she needed to respond to the comments by Yousef. She claimed that Yousef’s relationship with his father had led him to “condone the annihilation of your own people.”

Continuing to negate Morgan’s question, Zein said the conflict predated Hamas. and referenced that Palestinian people were denied the right of return.

“At one point you get so oppressed, you have to fight back,” Zein said. “…So what ends up happening, you have to understand…You are going to keep having more resistance as long as you don’t do something about it.”

Mentioning the hostages, Zein quickly stated “What about those being abducted from the West Bank? What about those who are in prison? The children in prison?”

During the November ceasefire, Israel released a number of security prisoners who had committed terror offenses against civilians in exchange for the release of some civilian hostages who were kidnapped on October 7.

Later in the interview, Yousef stated that the Palestinian people were using a "victim card" and that it was the Jewish people who had experienced historic oppression - not the Palestinians. Yousef pointed to the fact that Mizrachi Jews were thrown out of Arab countries with little notice, but Palestinians had claimed that narrative.