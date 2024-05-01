Ilhan Omar attacks Sen. Blackburn's 'dangerous stance' on Columbia protesers

United States Representative Ilhan Omar in a Tuesday X post critiqued Senator Marsha Blackburn’s stance that students encouraging or committing acts of terror on behalf of Hamas should be put on a watch list and a No Fly List.

Blackburn posted on X that “Any student who has promoted terrorism or engaged in terrorist acts should be immediately added to the terrorist watch list and placed on the TSA No Fly List.”

In response to the post, Omar wrote “A sitting Senator, labels Americans protesting against a foreign country accused of carrying out a genocide funded with our tax dollars as terrorists and puts a target on their back to be attacked. This is insanely dangerous and somehow no one will condemn it.”

A sitting Senator, labels Americans protesting against a foreign country accused of carrying out a genocide funded with our tax dollars as terrorists and puts a target on their back to be attacked. This is insanely dangerous and somehow no one will condemn it. pic.twitter.com/TWKiUpDqZx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 30, 2024

Hamas is a registered terrorist organization in the United States. U.S. Democratic House Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) visits the student protest encampment as protests continue at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)

All the students protesting in defense of Hamas terrorists should go live amongst them and get a reality check on what they are actually protesting for. https://t.co/wEKUG7Ewko — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) April 30, 2024

A precursory look at Blackburn’s past X post showed that the senator has regularly criticized the violence and violent rhetoric used at pro-Palestinian protests, but no posts could be identified that labelled all pro-Palestinian protesters as terrorists.

Take a look at what is happening on college campuses across the country.There is no doubt these Hamas sympathizers are promoting terrorism right here in the U.S.And they should be treated like the terrorists they are supporting. pic.twitter.com/UkYIiSEl5V — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) April 30, 2024

Blackburn has also made similar comments, calling to “Deport foreign students on visas who support Hamas and call for death to America.”

Deport foreign students on visas who support Hamas and call for death to America. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 30, 2024

Ilhan Omar’s history of controversial statements

Commenting on the topic of campus protests last Friday, Omar referred to Jewish students as "pro-genocide or anti-genocide," in reference to Jews that support or condemn the state of Israel. Omar's remarks about Jewish students came while visiting Columbia University, a campus that has seen a number of violent protests and pro-Palestinian encampments occupy student spaces.

Israel was found to be not guilty of committing genocide by the International Criminal Court of Justice, despite accusations by pro-Palestinian figures.

In 2021, Omar grouped together the United States and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas; causing controversy in her party. She later defended the comparison.