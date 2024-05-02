Caitlyn Jenner: 'LGBT pro-Palestinian supporters should go to Gaza'

Caitlyn Jenner slammed pro-Palestinian members of the LGBTQ+ community in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Accompanied by a photo of a TMZ post which read, "Caitlyn Jenner says 'deport' pro-Palestine LGBT protesters to Iran or Gaza," Jenner wrote, "If you love the terrorist govt in Gaza so much-Hamas-go! Get the hell out of America and enjoy. Oh wait…they outlaw your existence and kill you there. Bye bye."

In a different post on X, dated May 1, Jenner responded to a video showing pro-Palestinian members of the LGBTQ+ community at the California State Polytechnic University encampment. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march outside the Israeli embassy to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a protest in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2024. (credit: Bonnie Cash/Reuters)

Pro-Palestine activists perform bizarre prayer ritual with an LGBTQI+ umbrella whilst praying and holding a giant water container as police order them to disperse at the Cal Poly Humboldt encampment. @thestustustudio pic.twitter.com/Km36rfzF7F — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 30, 2024

Jenner wrote, "Deport these morons and send them to Iran or Gaza. Have fun being burnt alive, beheaded, or pushed off a building. It is illegal, and punishable by death in the most egregious ways, to be LGBT in these hell hole regions, governed with terrorist regimes!"

Deport these morons and send them to Iran or Gaza. Have fun being burnt alive, beheaded, or pushed off a building. It is illegal, and punishable by death in the most egregious ways, to be LGBT in these hell hole regions, governed with terrorist regimes! https://t.co/DpeKSh99Qy — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2024

Jenner, who is openly vocal in her support of Israel, has stated in the past, "Israel is a long-standing refuge for LGBT people."

Shmuley Boteach contributed to this article.