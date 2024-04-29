‘Queer Storytime for Palestine’ drag event for children causes outrage

A Massachusetts-based pro-Palestinian drag event for children from two weeks ago has drawn international criticism, according to global media reports from the last week.

Drag queens were recorded encouraging young children to chant “free Palestine,” with the New York Post claiming that some described the chant as “indoctrination” that is “wrong on every level.”

“Today, what we’re going to do is shout ‘Free Palestine.’ Can I hear that?” Lil Miss Hot Mess, the queen, told the children. “If you’re a drag queen and you know it, and you really want to show it, if you’re a drag queen and you know it, shout ‘Free Palestine.'”

Amherst, MA - Valley Families for Palestine puts on ‘Queer Storytime for Palestine’ in which toddlers are recorded chanting “Free Palestine”. The harsh reality? Members of the LGBTQ+ community are often murdered in Gaza and other Palestinian areas such as Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/b8qwU4ycR3 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 24, 2024

Queers Against Israeli Apartheid at Edmonton Pride Parade 2011 (credit: KURT BAUSCHARDT/FLICKR)

The controversial event was reportedly planned by Valley Families for Palestine group in Amherst.

Comments on the drag event

GB News host and former UK right-wing politician Nigel Farage condemned the event, stating, “If people can’t see that drag queens teaching kids to chant ‘Free Palestine’ is wrong on every level, then they seriously are part of the problem.”

While the organization bragged on Instagram about the “solidarity” shown during the event, many critics have pointed out that homosexuality remains criminalized in Gaza.

“We came together today in joy and solidarity and learned some important lessons about being ourselves, using our voices to speak out against injustice, and being fabulous while we do it,” the group wrote online.