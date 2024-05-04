'Entering Rafah is a death trap, we don't trust you': Soldier's parents pen letter to defense chief

More than 600 parents of IDF combat soldiers from a variety of units who have been on the front since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war sent a letter on Saturday to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi demanding the army not enter Rafah.

The letter was sent earlier this week to Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, members of the war cabinet.

The letter stated, "According to media publications by various experts and in general, entering Rafah could be nothing less than a death trap for our soldiers. Anyone with common sense understands that when you have been announcing and warning for months about entering Rafah, some are working to prepare the ground and harm the troops there."

Fears that entering Rafah led by political considerations

"Unfortunately, and we say this with all our might, we no longer trust you! Some of the events and incidents that took place during the fighting cost the lives of soldiers and harmed their health, were not dictated by reality, and at least some of them were caused by political considerations." An IDF soldier operates in the Gaza Strip. May 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"See, for example, the Hamed neighborhood incidents. We will not elaborate here. Have you stopped to ask yourself who it serves and why it is right to enter at this time? There is simply no other word for it," the letter concluded.