WATCH: IDF reveals and demolishes tunnels in Beit Hanoun area, Gaza Strip

In recent weeks, IDF soldiers, led by the Gaza Division's engineering unit, along with the Southern Command's engineering corps, Yahalom Unit, and the Northern Brigade, have mapped and dismantled two additional attack tunnels located in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.

These tunnels have been under continuous intelligence and technological surveillance.

One of the tunnels was revealed in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge.

At that time, it was used by Hamas terrorists to cross into Israeli territory and was destroyed immediately afterward.

Addition section of tunnel targeted during the current war

Another section of the tunnel, located deep in the Gaza Strip and part of Hamas' extensive tunnel network, was targeted several times during the current war with Hamas. Security forces working to destroy Hamas tunnel infrastructure in Gaza, May 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

After the IDF conducted research and mapping work in recent weeks, it was determined that airstrikes destroyed the tunnel route.

The second tunnel was part of the same extensive tunnel network of the Hamas terrorist organization.

It was dug about 150 meters from the security fence but never crossed into Israeli territory. This tunnel was demolished.

The IDF continues to dismantle underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and to target terrorist organizations, especially Hamas, in order to protect the surrounding communities.