With US pier ready, will it make a difference? - analysis

The US military completed the creation of a floating pier that is supposed to be positioned off the coast of Gaza. However, currently, a spate of bad weather has kept the temporary pier from being positioned in place off the coast, according to Stars and Stripes.

“As of today, the construction of the two portions of the JLOTS — the floating pier and the Trident pier — are complete and awaiting final movement offshore,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said. “Today, there are still forecasted high winds and high sea swells, which are causing unsafe conditions for the JLOTS components to be moved.”

Pier to facilitate aid from Cyprus, among others

The swell on May 8 had reduced to around half a meter off the coast, but winds continued at around 15 knots. It remains to be seen when the floating pier will be in place. Once in place, the pier will be able to receive aid from Cyprus and other places, and then the aid can be brought to shore and stored at a site the IDF has created on land. That site is around 60 acres and will be able to hold containers and move them onto trucks for transport. This entire operation is complex. It took around two months to get this to happen. Small US army ships had to travel across the Atlantic and then through Crete to get here. Other ships were also sent to help.

Personnel board the USAV General Frank S. Besson as it departs to the Eastern Mediterranean after President Biden said the US would provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, US, March 9, 2024. (credit: US CENTCOM via X/Handout via REUTERS)

It is unclear if the “sea state conditions” that have made it hard to put the pier in place will continue to be a problem. If the pier has to be moved or cannot be used in a heavy sea state, then it could cause other logistical issues for the movement of aid. However, the sea is expected to be better in the spring and summer, making this unique US capability more relevant.

The big question, though, is how this will change the situation in Gaza. With fighting in Rafah, the pier can help to pick up the slack of aid being moved into Gaza. There are also other crossing points the IDF opened in the last two months, including a crossing point in the north and one at Erez. The IDF also re-opened the Kerem Shalom crossing on May 8. Aid is also being moved through Ashdod and coming from Jordan. In addition, airdrops of aid continue to happen in Gaza.

The report at Stars and Stripes says that “in the meantime, the U.S. is loading aid on the ship, MV Sagamore, currently in Cyprus.” The US says the vessel will be able to make trips back and forth to Cyprus. The Sagamore, according to the vessel information website Vessel Finder, says that this is an 184-meter cargo ship built in 2008. The pier’s creation is a major success for the US, demonstrating that this capability can work. It cost an estimated $320 million, and 1,000 US personnel were involved.