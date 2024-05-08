Israeli president's wife hosts the Israeli premiere of documentary Screams Before Silence

Many of the diplomats, who will be at the President's Residence next week for the traditional Israel Independence Day reception for the diplomatic community, were also there on Wednesday of this week for what was purported to be the Israeli premiere of Sheryl Sandberg's widely publicized documentary Screams Before Silence, which was hosted by the president's wife.

Some diplomats may have already seen it as it was released on YouTube on May 2, while others could watch it from the comfort of their homes and offices instead of taking the trip to Jerusalem.

But they chose to accept Michal Herzog's invitation, as did members of Israel's Foreign Ministry, a large contingent of the Diplomatic Spouses Club, ZAKA representatives, legal and medical experts, the Israel Police, human rights activists, representatives of philanthropic organizations, journalists and many of the people associated with the film including Eytan Schwartz who initiated the project, director Anat Stalinsky and some of the people who gave testimony.

Both Herzog and Sandberg have made it a mission to promote global awareness of the sexual violence, murders, kidnapping, and other atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on and since October 7, 2023.

The mission became extremely urgent as international women's organizations remained silent even when documented evidence was presented on world media by reporters who were neither Israeli nor Jewish.

Herzog herself has written and spoken extensively on the subject and has castigated those women's organizations that took so long to react.

Following the Times interview

The issue gained traction following the New York Times interview with former hostage Amit Soussana, whose chilling description of what she had experienced at the hands of Hamas and what she had witnessed in captivity stirred interest and outrage in many quarters.

Coincidentally, Israeli journalist and author Ronen Bergman was a member of the NYT team that interviewed Soussana and which this week received the Pulitzer Prize.

Also this week, diplomats were in the auditorium of the Government Press Office to listen to other former hostages (some of whom are in the film) and relatives of hostages and to watch the first part of another documentary about Hamas abuses, which is being prepared by the GPO.

As pro-Palestinian, antisemitic, and anti-Zionist demonstrations intensify around the world, realization is dawning that what happened in Israel on October 7 can happen anywhere, and the day could come when Hamas and other terrorist organizations will be the dominant force.

The difference between the two documentaries is that while the GPO project points an accusing finger at Hamas, Screams Before Silence simply tells the story without making judgments. Out of respect for victims and their families, the most explicit scenes in still photos and videos were not used in either film.

Schwartz said that since its release on YouTube, more than a million viewers have seen the whole film, and more than 20 million have seen the trailer.

In response to demand, it is being translated into many languages.

Addressing her guests before the screening, Michal Herzog said that as much as Israel was devastated by what happened on October 7, it was shocked by the silence of the world, but it quickly learned that activism matters.

Both she and Soussana emphasized that because so many of the victims could no longer speak for themselves because their lives were cut short in the most brutal manner possible, it was up to others to speak for them and to tell their stories.

"We must all be agents of truth," said Herzog. "It is incumbent on each of us to speak out."

She praised Sandberg for her courage in taking on the project and said that they are in daily telephone contact.

Herzog also expressed the hope that all the hostages would soon be home to tell their own stories.

Endorsing this, Soussana said that it was really hard to explain the daily trauma of being a hostage in Gaza. "I managed to hold on for 55 terrifying days," she said.

In reaction to deniers of the events of October 7, Soussana attributed their attitudes to ignorance.

"It happened to me. I have to bear this horror for my whole life," she declared. "The whole time I was in captivity, I dreamed of being back in Israel with my family. We must bring back the hostages before it is too late."

Sandberg was not present, but spoke in the opening scenes of the film and at the end, saying that this was the most important thing she had ever done in her life. She also paid tribute to Herzog, saying, "Michal has been an important voice in speaking out for all victims of sexual violence. I'm grateful for being part of this project."