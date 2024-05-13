New Israel Fund raises $750,000 for Palestinian civilians in Gaza

The New Israel Fund announced on Tuesday that they had successfully raised $750,000 USD, with the help of grassroots donors across the world, to feed Palestinian civilians living in Gaza.

The initiative, which started shortly before the Jewish holiday of Passover, collected thousands of donations from across Israel, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. In Israel alone, NIS 2 million was donated.

The money will be allocated to support the works of the World Central Kitchen and the International Rescue Committee’s work in Gaza.

This unprecedented initiative is the first time the NIF has raised money for programs outside of Israel. Displaced Palestinians prepare to evacuate a tent camp, after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, amid ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Hussam Al Masri)

Supporting humanitarian missions in Gaza

NIF CEO Daniel Sokatch commented “The power of these dollars is manifold. They will help feed the hungry on the ground in Gaza. And here in the US they give expression to the values of the vast majority of American Jews, who believe that no one, in this world of abundance, should starve.

"We believe that all children—in Gaza, and in Tel Aviv—should be free. We believe compassion, not military might, is the only way Israelis and Palestinians can live together in peace.”

Associate Director of the New Israel Fund in Israel, Shira Ben-Sasson added the “NIF’s campaign is not only good for Gazans and good for Israel, it represents the best of Jewish tradition. This food and these supplies are lifesaving for Gaza’s innocent civilians–especially mothers and children. Bringing food into Gaza also means some of it may reach the hostages, including some I deeply care for. People have died trying to provide this food, and now NIF is doing its part.”

Chief Development Officer for World Central Kitchen, Tunde Wackman thanked the organization, stating “We're humbled and honored to be the recipient of such incredible generosity. From all of us at World Central Kitchen, thank you for enabling our work in Gaza.

"We resumed our operations on the ground recently and have already served over 2 million meals. We are determined to get as much food into Gaza as possible—whether by air, land, or sea—and NIF donors’ contributions will help with those efforts.”