A nation in trauma: A tribute to a hero, Oz Daniel

In the two weeks following Passover, the Jewish nation holds two remembrance days to commemorate seminal events of the 20th century: Holocaust Remembrance Day, during which the nation mourns the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust, and Remembrance Day, Israel’s memorial day, which immediately precedes Independence Day. During this year’s commemorations, Israel is not merely memorializing the past but writing a new chapter.

Throughout its existence, Israel has not experienced any respite, neither from wars nor acts of terror. Notwithstanding, the nation has generally managed to thrive and maintain a semblance of normality and tranquillity. The events of Oct. 7 have shattered the nation and induced a sense of trauma, the reverberations of which will be felt for years to come. Israel is in mourning for the 1,200 who were slaughtered on that fateful day and is anxious about the ongoing war. It yearns for the return of the 133 hostages, both dead and alive, held in Gaza.

Oz's parents commemorate their son who fell on Oct. 7

I met with Merav and Amir Daniel and heard the tragedy that befell their son, Oz. Their story is emblematic of what the country is currently undergoing. The Daniels are a couple that exhibits the best qualities of what it means to be Israelis. They are patriots who have served the nation and raised their children, Oz and his surviving twin sister, Hadar, to follow in their footsteps.

During the two hours I spent with them, they conducted themselves in a dignified manner. Whatever they may feel toward what happened on Oct. 7, they did not criticize or cast aspersions. They merely expressed the shared hope that a deal could be reached to secure the return of the hostages.

Oz was 19 years old when he was killed, with a future full of hope and promise. He was an extremely talented guitarist with an ambition to establish an international career in music. However, he put his long-term goals on hold as he embarked on his army service in the tank division. Ever the high achiever, he excelled in their army and was due to begin an officer training course the week after Oct. 7.

On the morning of Oct. 7, Oz was in Kibbutz Nirim, in one of only six tanks stationed near the Gaza border. At the outbreak of hostilities, he and his crew headed south to confront the terrorists.

Confronted by hundreds of well-armed terrorists, their tank was immobilized by an RPG, and the driver was killed. During the day, footage emerged of Oz and the remaining two crew members emerging from the tank surrounded by Hamas terrorists.

This footage led the family to believe that Oz was being held captive in Gaza. The Daniels joined the community of hostage families, worrying over the fate of their loved ones and supporting each other through fear and uncertainty.

In February, soldiers operating in Khan Younis found a bloodied Israeli military uniform. DNA testing matched the blood to Oz, suggesting that he was no longer alive. Later that month, the Israeli military obtained further footage of the events that transpired on that tragic morning. The footage revealed that Oz attempted to steal a grenade from his captors and was shot dead in the ensuing struggle, during which he was hopelessly outnumbered.

To the Daniels, he died a hero, resisting his captors when he knew there was no chance to survive.

On Remembrance Day, the nation tells stories of its fallen heroes, those who defeated our enemies and protected our borders through 76 years of battling for our survival. The name Oz Daniel has been added to the annals of Jewish and Israeli history.

Oz Daniel was a good man, loved and admired by family and friends. He will be remembered just as the country remembers all the Oct. 7 victims and all the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives over the last seven months.

Their sacrifices should motivate and inspire the youth of our country who are serving in the military to recognize the important role they play in guaranteeing our survival. More importantly, their sacrifices should drive home the message that the military cannot afford not to complete the mission of dismantling Hamas.

Our thoughts go out to the Daniels and all the other families who are grieving for their losses while praying for the release of the hostages.