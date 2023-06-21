IDF officer delegation nurtures connection with Diaspora Jewry

A groundbreaking new initiative to promote relations between Israel and Diaspora Jews, has launched a delegation of IDF officers to the Jewish communities around the world. This is a joint project of the IDF and the AMI - Alliance Strengthening Israelis' Connection to World Jewry, the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and the Gesher organization, with the Manpower Division and the Education and Youth Corps of the IDF.

A group of IDF officers returned from London at the beginning of this week, as part of a project in which they participated for the first time. The diverse delegation included 63 male and female officers from all IDF units.

The officers met with a series of Jewish personalities and organizations, as well as members of parliament and other factors, in order to establish and strengthen the relationship with the Jews in the Diaspora, partly through a connection to the uniqueness of the IDF as the people's army that reflects all the shades of Israeli society.

According to a statement, the goals of this project are “to deepen the sense of belonging and connection with Diaspora Jews, to connect the future generation of the senior command in the IDF to their responsibilities in this field as commanders and educators, and to strengthen the sense of meaning and mission in serving in the IDF.”

British Jews and IDF soldiers tell each other about their challenges

The members of the delegation heard about the challenges faced by the British Jewish community, Jewish life on a day-to-day basis and more. Alongside this, the officers presented the challenges and the significant actions of the IDF.

This program was initiated by Shira Sherez-Zik, director of the Gesher Leadership Institute. She told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that “I have already led many delegations of Israeli opinion makers to the Diaspora in the past decade, but this delegation was extremely powerful.” Sherez-Zik added that it was “super exciting to see the IDF officers opening up to the issues of Jewish communities around the world, which was new to most of them, as well as connecting with their brothers overseas.” She concluded that “I felt that we were taking them another significant step in building their personal identity as part of the Jewish people and as commanders in the IDF.”

I think this is a breakthrough for "Gesher" after dozens of delegations of senior officials in Israeli society, to be able to cooperate with the IDF on this strategic issue, these are the fruits of many years of work.

"The Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism Ministry has been promoting the connection of the Jewish people living in Israel with our brothers and sisters around the world,” said Avi Cohen-Scali, director general of the ministry. “We welcome the partnership with the IDF, which is an example of the values of Zionism and the commitment to the fate of the Jewish people. IDF officers have a critical influence not only on the security of the country, but also on shaping the younger generation in Israel."

Head of the Manpower Directorate, Major General Yaniv Asor added that "the relationship with Diaspora Jewry is an essential element in the national security of the State of Israel.” Asor added that soldiers from 69 countries and Jewish communities serve in the IDF. He added that the service of diaspora Jews in the IDF “is an expression of the deep connection, identification and mutual guarantee in the Jewish people, and expresses an understanding that there is a sovereign and independent state that is a national home for every Jew wherever they live geographically. We will continue to build and strengthen bridges between the State of Israel, the IDF and Diaspora Jewry.”

Gen. Ofir Levius, IDF chief education and youth officer said in the statement that "the IDF is the army of a country and also the army of a people. The Jewish people in the entire world have known for 75 years that they have a home [in Israel] and [a place where they feel] protected.”

Shlomit Mali, CEO of the AMI shared that "this is a particularly important collaboration between the IDF and the AMI that reflects the paradigm shift in the relationship between the State of Israel and the Jews of the world. The State of Israel is the home of all Jews around the world and therefore a meeting and acquaintance of Officers and commanders in the IDF are necessary for building bonds of mutual guarantee between all parts of the Jewish people."

Ilan Geal-Dor, CEO of Gesher said that "the relationship and commitment that the State of Israel has towards the Jews of the world also extends to the IDF. This is a breakthrough for the State of Israel and for the IDF.”