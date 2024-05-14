IDF kills Hamas terrorists embedded inside UNRWA school in Gaza Strip

A Hamas war room embedded inside a UNRWA school in Nuseirat used by Hamas commanders was targeted in a precise strike by the IDF and ISA, the military announced on Tuesday.

The IDF eliminated over 10 Hamas terrorists by airstrike.

The IDF stated that the war room was used by terrorist operatives in Hamas' military Nukhba wing. They said the strike was carried out using precise munitions to minimize civilian harm.

The terrorists took part in Oct. 7

According to the intelligence, the Hamas war room had been used by the terrorist organization to plan multiple attacks against IDF troops in central Gaza in recent weeks. The Nukhba terrorists situated inside the war room are alleged to have taken place took part in the October 7th Massacre and carried out ambushes and attacks on IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. Hamas' Nukhba Brigade commander, Muhammad Nasir Suleiman Abu-Namr being interviewed by the Shin Bet, February 8, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

In the IAF strike, approximately 15 operatives from terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip were eliminated, more than 10 of which were part of Hamas.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF's Division 98 killed dozens of Hamas terrorists in Jabalya in northern Gaza in the largest Gaza battle since mid-March and the largest battle in Jabalya itself since January.

