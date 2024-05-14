State Dept. calls for investigation into 'incredibly disturbing' reports killed UN worker

The State Department said it does not yet have the full details surrounding the death of a UN aid worker who was killed on Monday morning in Rafah after their vehicle was reportedly hit by Israeli strikes; however, on Tuesday, a spokesperson called the reports "incredibly disturbing."

"UN and humanitarian workers must be protected, and they need to be able to continue their life-saving work," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters during a news briefing.

In these circumstances, Patel said a viable medical evacuation process for humanitarian staff injured in military operations, accidents, or illnesses is essential.

"We emphasize that there needs to be a focus on safeguarding designated sites, safeguarding aid personnel and civilians," Patel added.

The State Department joined calls for a full investigation into Monday's fatal incident in which another aid worker also sustained injuries, Patel said.

On Monday, The Post reported the Israeli defense establishment was investigating if the strikes came from Israel or Hamas forces.

Rafah op complicates Israel-US relations

Patel said the State Department expects Israel to follow through with its new efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid.

According to Patel, 50 aid trucks entered Gaza on May 12, which he said was insufficient.

Patel added that this is another reason the Rafah border crossing needs to be opened: to increase the flow of aid and allow foreign nationals to depart safely.

Patel acknowledged reports of American doctors and medical professionals who have been stuck in Gaza since the closing of the Rafah crossing, saying the US is continuing to engage with Israeli and Egyptian officials to advocate for their safe departure.