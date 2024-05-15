Israel Air Force successfully shoots down two UAVs coming from the East

Israel Air Force fighter jets shot down two UAVs that crossed into Israeli territory on the Eastern border, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

These interceptions are among several others this week that have been carried out against hostile threats. These additional threats have been intercepted by fighter jets and Israel's "Patriot" and "Iron Dome" air defense systems. The Israeli Air Force works to fight new and developing threats across the region (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

360-degree protection

The IDF also stated that fighter jets carry out continual patrols of Israeli airspace, and air defense systems are on constant alert for threats so they can be deployed immediately and ensure 360-degree protection.

On Tuesday, two UAVs were launched at Eilat by the Iraqi-based Islamic resistance, and two UAVs launched by the Houthis were intercepted by the US over the Red Sea.