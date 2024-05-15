'We must power forward' says Chief of Staff Halevi to IDF soldiers in Rafah

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday.

In the assessment, Halevi said that the IDF is "currently in the process of increasing the pressure in Gaza. We are striking widely and strongly in the north of the Gaza Strip in Jabalya."

He explained that the IDF's return to areas in which they have previously fought is due to Hamas's attempts to rebuild and strengthen power. "We’re stubborn," he said, "We won’t let Hamas rebuild itself, and they will pay a price."

"We are fighting hard"

He said that, in his opinion, in recent days, "the number of terrorists eliminated per day has increased."

Halevi also addressed Remembrance Day and the differences of mourning Israel's losses in the aftermath of October 7: "Memorial Day was very, very meaningful, with many newly bereaved families." Herzi Halevi in May 2024, Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

He says Israel continues to "make our independence" and that the "citizens want to see that we are fighting hard."

Halevi also noted his encounter with evacuated soldiers upon arriving at Tel Hashomer hospital on Independence Day, saying, " I saw injured soldiers look out the window on the helipad and say 'we’re still powerful, out of action, but we’re still here.' "

One of the soldiers told Halevi, “I will recover, rehabilitate, and go to the officer's course. We must power forward."