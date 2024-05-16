Hezbollah drone hits IDF Air Force base in North

A Hezbollah drone struck an IDF air force base in the North on Wednesday, the IDF cleared for publication on Thursday.

The exact nature of the harm was still being reviewed, and additional aspects are under gag order.

The IDF succeeded in shooting down a second attack drone launched by Hezbollah and was probing how it could avoid similar future incidents, with a number of recent incidents where drones have avoided IDF defenses more than Hezbollah rockets.

Already on Wednesday, Lebanese and Israeli media had said that up to dozens of rockets as well as some anti-tank missiles were fired at the Western Galilee, including the Mount Meron area where the IDF has an air force base.

There were no reported injuries. Fires rage in the North of Israel due to Hezbollah rocket fire, May 10, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

Hamas in Lebanon had claimed responsibility for at least some of the rockets, though it appeared that many of their rockets misfired and even injured local Lebanese individuals and possibly killed one.

Continuous sirens raged across Israel's North

Sirens blared in Rosh Hanikra, Betzet, Meron, Bar Yohai, Shlomi, and other locations.

The mixed Hezbollah and Hamas response came after the IDF announced early Wednesday the killing of a Hezbollah commander, which itself came after several IDF soldiers were wounded in the North on Tuesday, with one Israeli civilian being killed.