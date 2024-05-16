Sergeant Betzlel David Shashuah, 'A hero of Israel'

Sergeant Betzlel David Shashuah was killed in the friendly fire incident in northern Gaza along with four other IDF soldiers from Battalion 202.

David Shahuah was 21 years old from Tel Aviv and served in the Paratroopers Brigade.

His family wrote, "Betzalel David was a beloved son, religious, and volunteered for the IDF.

He was a hero.

He had only two months left of army service, yet he insisted on returning to his comrades to fight despite no longer being obligated.

A hero of Israel, his most important wish was for unity among the people!"

The incident

A tank maneuvers near the Israel-Gaza border, May 15, 2024 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Two IDF tanks killed five IDF soldiers and injured seven more in a friendly fire incident on Wednesday when they fired on a forward IDF battalion headquarters in Jabalya in northern Gaza.

The tanks were said to be under extreme pressure from dozens of rocket-propelled grenade attacks in the area.

The other four soldiers who were killed were:

Capt. Roy Beit Yaakov, 22, from Eli, was a combat officer in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Sergeant Daniel Chemu, 20, from Tiberias, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Sergeant Ilan Cohen, 20, from Karmiel, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim, 22, from Karnei Shomron, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.