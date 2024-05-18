IDF kills over 80 terrorists, seizes anti-aircraft guns in eastern Rafah

The combat team of the IDF’s Givati Brigade has killed more than 80 terrorists during operational activities in eastern Rafah, the military said on Saturday afternoon.

The Givati Brigade has been operating in the area for several weeks.

In one of the raids, the “Tzabar” Infantry Battalion located numerous weapons, including dozens of rifles, grenades, and magazines.

During an assault conducted by the brigade’s 9th Battalion, troops found many anti-aircraft machine guns, the IDF reported. IDF Givati Brigade operates in eastern Rafah. May 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Destroying terrorist infrastructure in Rafah

The Givati fire array, along with the air force and others, also destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructures in the area, the military added.

Earlier, ABC News reported that, since May 4, roughly 1,400 buildings in Rafah have been destroyed.