IDF pushes forward in Rafah, Jabalya, kills terrorists and destroys tunnels

The IDF continued its operations in Jabalya in the north of the Gaza Strip and Rafah in the south, wherein forces eliminated terrorists and tunnel shafts, the IDF reported on Friday.

In Jabalya, Israeli forces killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed launch posts. Explosive devices, mortar shells, AK-47 rifles, and sniper rifles were discovered by the IDF in the city. Rafah saw additional Hamas weapon storage facilities destroyed.

Additionally, an IAF aircraft struck and destroyed another launch post in Gaza City after two identified projectile launches from there fell in open areas.

In central Gaza, a terror cell that fired launches at IDF soldiers was eliminated, the military added. Another terrorist that fired mortars at soldiers was also eliminated.

Tensions between government officials

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the IDF operation in the Jabalya refugee camp due to pressure from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Ynet reported on Friday morning. Additional IDF activity in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF planned to operate there two weeks ago, but the operation was delayed.

Citing senior officials, Ynet reported that Smotrich learned of the intention to operate in Jabaliya before the start of the Rafah operation. He feared that the operation in the northern refugee camp was an attempt by the IDF to avoid infiltrating the southern city in the enclave and raised the issue with the prime minister.

"This illustrates how much Smotrich controls Netanyahu, including in critical operational considerations," Ynet quoted one anonymous source as saying in its report.