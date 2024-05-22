Israel must take six punitive measures against PA — Smotrich says

Israel must take six punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority to combat its push for unilateral statehood and its legal campaign against the Jewish state, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Wednesday. “At the last cabinet meeting, many ministers, including myself, made an unequivocal demand that harsh punitive measures be taken against the Palestinian Authority for its unilateral actions against Israel,” Smotrich said. National Security Adviser Tzahi Hanegbi was tasked with creating an action plan, but to date, nothing has happened, Smotrich said.

He spoke up just after Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced their unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood and two days after International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced his intent to pursue arrest warrants against top Israeli and Hamas leaders.Smotrich called on Netanyahu to enact a six-point plan that included withholding tax fees collected on behalf of the PA and accelerating West Bank settlement construction.

Construction near Efrat in the West Bank (credit: REUTERS) He also urged the prime minister to convene the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria to approve the construction of 10,000 new Jewish homes in Area C of the West Bank, including in the contentious E1 area of Ma’aleh Adumim.

Three new settlements for every country that recognizes a Palestinian state

The government, Smotrich said, should agree that three new settlements will be approved for every country that recognizes Palestinian statehood. It should, Smotrich insisted, also cancel the “Norway Agreement,” approved in January, by which monthly tax fees of 270 million shekels earmarked for Gaza would be held in escrow by Norway. Oslo would, in turn, transfer the funds to the PA in the form of a loan. Smotrich targeted this agreement in particular because Norway had recognized Palestinian statehood. Smotrich urged the government to advance a decision to strengthen West Bank settlements and to cancel the VIP travel permits for senior PA officials. He also announced that he intended to stop transferring to the PA the tax fees that Israel collects on its behalf.