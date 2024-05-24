US may appoint official as acting civilian advisor in postwar Gaza - report

A US top civilian advisor is being considered by the Biden administration to be appointed to the Gaza Strip after the Israel-Hamas war ends in the enclave, four US officials told Politico on Thursday.

The advisor would work in collaboration with what the report describes as a "Palestinian force" after the Hamas terrorist organization is removed from power in Gaza. The advisor would be based in somewhere in the region and work closely with the commanding officer of the force - be it a Palestinian or from any other Arab nation, the officials said. Two of the officials said that the advisor could be based in Sinai or Jordan but never enter Gaza itself.

The idea was outlined in a classified State Department document obtained by Politico. The document outlined how the US could assist in stabilizing Gaza after the war ends.

Plans for postwar Gaza are still heavily under debate

Washington is still debating how much authority this hypothetical advisor would have, according to the report, which also describes the Biden administration as being "at the center of what happens to Gaza long after the guns go quiet." The report then states that the US is partly responsible for what happens next in the enclave to improve the lives of the civilian population.

The four officials noted that the advisor is one of many possible plans for postwar Gaza, with other scenarios including growing Gaza's economy and rebuilding cities. Additional IDF activity in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The officials noted to Politico that such a decision cannot be made until a ceasefire deal comes first that includes the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Meanwhile, the report noted that the Biden administration is trying to recruit moderate Arab nations to join some kind of peacekeeping force the US wants to install in Gaza. There's also an agreement between Israel and the US to form a Palestinian Council that would be comprised of Gazans to act as an interim governing structure.