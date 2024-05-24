Israeli experts discuss lasting impact of Hamas's sexual violence at European sexology conference

Bologna, Italy – A panel of Israeli sex and trauma therapists discussed the traumatic consequences of war, focusing on the profound impact of sexual violence on individuals, couples, families, and communities, at the Congress of the European Federation of Sexology held in Bologna, Italy, on Friday.

The session was presented to a capacity audience of doctors, therapists and researchers from Europe, and cast light on the experiences of Israeli survivors and the challenges faced by sex and couples therapists working with trauma and sexual violence in the context of war. The session was chaired by Dr. Mijal Luria, president of the Israeli Society for Sex Therapy.

Talli Yehuda Rosenbaum, an individual and couple’s therapist and certified sex therapist and supervisor, opened the session by discussing how trauma affects intimacy and sexuality. She presented her team’s research findings regarding the acute effect of the Israel-Hamas war on sexual behaviors, and highlighted the importance of trauma-informed sexual medicine and sex therapy interventions. Rosenbaum said that sex therapists need to have an understanding of how trauma affects sex, and pointed out that many people who did not directly experience violence have become traumatized by watching the numerous video clips of Hamas that have been shared on social media. “Exposure to the media of violence and especially sexual violence is a way to get traumatized. You don't have to have been there.”

Addressing the treatment of those who have suffered trauma, Rosenbaum added that sexual intimacy requires feelings of emotional and physical vulnerability, which can be difficult for people who have undergone trauma. Finally, she described how a healing journey that focuses on consent, autonomy, boundaries, safety, pleasure and connectedness can be instrumental in healing sexual trauma.

Andi Ifergane, who heads the Social Work Services and the Sexual Therapy Clinic, in the Department of Psychiatry, at Soroka Medical Center, explored the impact of rape as a weapon of war on past survivors and the subsequent challenges in breaking the silence surrounding these acts. Terrorism can come in several forms, including sexual assault and rape motivated by nationalism. Pictured: The scene of Hamas's October 7 massacre at the Supernova music festival. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Rape as a weapon of intimidation in war

She noted that rape has been used as a tool of power and intimidation in war for thousands of years until the present day. Ifergane cited the investigative article published by the New York Times, which confirmed that Hamas had carried out sexual assaults and mutilation of Israeli women and girls as part of a concerted weaponization of sexual violence.

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7 and the reports of the sexual violence committed by Hamas, there has been a significant increase in applications to rape crisis centers, mental health clinics, hospitals and health funds. “A large part of the applications to all rape crisis centers are from recurrent survivors,” said Ifergane, “who after the publication about the severe sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas experienced a flood of post-traumatic symptomology.”

Ifergane interviewed psychotherapists and sex therapists who reported numerous cases in which victims of past sexual abuse experienced nightmares. One woman, who had been sexually abused by her uncle in the past, reported having nightmares of Hamas soldiers entering her home with a rifle and raping her. Another, who had also been sexually abused by relatives, experienced a compulsion to view the Hamas videos of sexual violence. “Everyone says not to watch them,” she said, “but I can’t stop. It's like an obsession. It's like poking at an open wound.”

Ifergane drew parallels between the feelings of children who have experienced sexual abuse within their family, whose testimony is frequently not believed, and the silence of international women’s organizations, who did not come to the defense of Israeli women who suffered rape and abuse.

“The dynamic within a family,” she said, “is usually a triangle consisting of the daughter, the child who is being abused, the father who is the abuser, and the mother, who is the supposed sole source of safety. She's aware of the abuse, but she has chosen to remain silent. The impact of maternal silence has devastating consequences for survivors. The silence then becomes a form of abuse, invading the survivors’ experience and leaving them feeling isolated and unsafe. It also can lead to feelings of betrayal, anger and confusion, with the potential for increased depression, anxiety, difficulty with trust and intimacy, and problems in relationships.”

Israeli women felt similarly betrayed when international women’s organizations remained silent after reports of sexual violence against Israeli women surfaced, said Ifergane. “I would argue that the silence of the women's organizations affected women in general, particularly survivors of sexual abuse. This is an amplification of the pattern they recognize from their homes.”

Dr. Tal Pelag-Sagy, a clinical psychologist and a supervisor in sex therapy, who lectures at Ben-Gurion University, works in a private clinic, and supervises at the Rotem Center in Jerusalem, delivered the final presentation on working with self-states in times of war and moral injury.

Pelag-Sagy recounted the events of October 7 to the mostly European audience, many of whom were not familiar with the details. She pointed out how the war has affected the country, adding that virtually everyone in Israel knows someone who was directly affected by the attacks.

“What was very crucial and important for us as therapists,” she explained, “is that this was an online attack. From the early hours of morning, everything was recorded. Hamas broadcast everything that they did. There were victims crying for help, and everything was on the media, on Facebook, and on Instagram. People were exposed, watched and are still rewatching the direct visions and images of what has happened.”

Following the presentations, members of the audience posed questions to the three presenters. One questioner criticized the Israeli presenters for ignoring Palestinian suffering, and not presenting a more “inclusive” point of view.

Responding to this comment, Rosenbaum said, “On October 7, Hamas did not differentiate between Jews, Muslims and Christians who were taken also into captivity and were murdered.”

Other audience members indicated their sympathy for the Palestinians, including one participant sporting a keffiyeh around his neck who accused IDF soldiers of raping Palestinian women, and questioned why the therapists presented the account from an Israeli perspective only. Many in the audience protested his claim.

Ifergane responded, noting that she and the other therapists are Israelis and can only present from that perspective, adding, “I’m an Israeli therapist and I’ve been working with Jews, Muslims, and Christians in Israel, because I live there.”

After the panel, Ifergane said, “I don't think I have ever been so moved by a lecture at a conference. The hall was full, and they let us speak with European politeness, but after the lectures, there were comments and questions to the panel itself. Some were sympathetic responses, but some of the statements and questions were not simple and even defiant, I think we answered professionally and respectfully. I have never felt so important to speak at a conference. I feel it is a mission to tell what we Israelis and Israeli women have been going through since that terrible morning of October 7, 2023.”