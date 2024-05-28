PIJ releases hostage video as Israel sends new proposal to hostage negotiator

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) released a video of the Israeli-Russian hostage Alexander Sasha Trupanov, 28, amid attempts to revive the dormant deal for the release of the remaining 125 captives. KAN News reported that Israel had sent a new proposal to the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, following Sunday night’s war cabinet meeting. It showed more flexibility in regard to the number of hostages that would be freed in the first part of what has in the past been framed as a three-part deal.

Women, the sick, and the elderly had always been expected to be released in the first part of the deal, but in the past, there had been a dispute regarding how many live captives would be part of the deal in that first phase. Numbers that had been floated for live captives were as high as 33 and as low as 18.

International pressure against IDF moving forward in Rafah

The essential stumbling block for a deal for all the captives has remained the same, with Hamas insisting that it must remain in power in Gaza as well as demanding a permanent ceasefire and an IDF withdrawal from the enclave. Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that those demands are a nonstarter, as he has stressed the need for complete victory over Hamas and its ouster from Gaza including in the Knesset on Monday. KAN reported on Tuesday, that there are dissenting voices in the war cabinet on the issue of a permanent ceasefire with some ministers believing that there can be some flexibility in that regard.

The IDF has simultaneously moved forward with its military operation in Rafah, despite strenuous objections from the international community. Israel has viewed that operation as an important pressure lever toward a deal.