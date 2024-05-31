Shin Bet reveals the Hamas unit masterminding terror attacks in West Bank

The Shin Bet (ISA), in cooperation with the IDF, have killed or arrested 27 Hamas terrorists behind the organization and implementation of terror attacks in the West Bank since the beginning of the war, the Shin Bet confirmed on Friday.

These activities, orchestrated by Hamas's "West Bank Headquarters," were part of an extensive network comprising former prisoners released in the Shalit Deal who originate from the West Bank. These operatives, along with Gaza-based collaborators, have been recruiting West Bank residents to carry out attacks in the region and within Israel.

A significant breakthrough occurred in November 2023, when Mahmoud Bashir Tanira, an operative from the "Activities Department"—a unit within the "West Bank Headquarters" tasked with directing terrorist activities in the West Bank—was apprehended during the IDF's ground operation in Gaza.

His subsequent interrogation revealed the extent of the department's operations, including numerous attacks between 2022 and 2023. These attacks resulted in the deaths of 8 Israelis and several injuries. Notable incidents include two shooting attacks towards Beit El in October 2022, which injured an Israeli civilian, and a shooting outside a restaurant in Eli in June 2023, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to two others.

Additionally, In July 2023, a shooting outside Kedumim led to the death of St.-Sgt. Shilo Amir. August 2023 saw a tragic attack at a car wash in Huwara, where Shai Nigerker and his son Aviad Nir were killed. Further attacks in the same month included a shooting at Hamra Junction, injuring an Israeli civilian, and another near Hebron, which killed Batsheva Nigri. Israeli soldiers operate in Tulkarm, the West Bank, May 6, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Since the beginning of the war, the Shin Bet and IDF have arrested 9 terrorists and killed 18 others linked to the "West Bank Headquarters," including its leader Khaled Najjar and senior member Yasin Rabi, who were killed in Rafah earlier this week.

All roads lead to Gaza

The intelligence gathered highlights that Gaza-based operatives were involved in executing at least 20 additional shooting terror attacks in the West Bank in 2023.

"The Shin Bet and IDF will continue to work tirelessly to prevent any attempts by Hamas to carry out terrorist activities and will relentlessly pursue justice against those involved," stated the Shin Bet.