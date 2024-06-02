By air and land: IDF troops destroy launcher in Rafah, eliminate terrorists in central Gaza

Forces of the 162nd Division located weapons and eliminated armed terrorists in the area of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday morning.

In joint operations with the Israel Air Force (IAF), troops destroyed a launch site minutes after launches had been fired at the forces. The military noted that no injuries were reported among the troops. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 2, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IAF strikes 30 targets in past day

In the center of the Strip, troops of the 99th Division operated with the air force and attacked terrorists who posed a threat to the forces, among which was a terror squad operating in a military building.

The IDF said that in the past day, IAF jets had struck more than 30 terror targets, including terror infrastructures, weapons storage facilities, and armed terrorists.