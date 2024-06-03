IDF discovers rockets, explosives under child's bed amid continued Rafah operations

IDF troops of the Egoz unit unearthed weapons under a child's bed while operating in Rafah, the military said on Monday.

Guided by intelligence information, forces of the 162nd Division conducted precise operations in the area in cooperation with engineering forces and tanks.

Troops kill terrorists, destroy infrastructure

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition, the IDF stated troops of the Maglan and Egoz units, who have been operating in the area in the past few days, surprised terrorists in a combat complex and eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to the forces. Soldiers also found shafts and destroyed terror infrastructure.

The military also noted forces found a combat complex in which were mortar bombs, grenades long-range missiles, dozens of explosive devices, RPG missiles and other weapons.

During activities in the area, using a drone, the forces killed a terrorist who constituted a threat to the soldiers.

An Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck a site for the manufacture of weapons belonging to Hamas.