IDF kills 20 terrorists in Gaza, unearths tunnel shafts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

During an operation in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, the Givati Brigade and the 162nd Division located three armed terrorists who exited from a shaft, the military said on Tuesday.

The soldiers transferred the terrorists for further investigation. 

In addition, the IDF stated that troops had carried out searches in a building, unearthing weapons, which included Kalashnikovs, RPG launchers, and magazines. Furthermore, while carrying out activities in the area, soldiers found tunnel shafts and killed 20 terrorists in the past day. 

 



