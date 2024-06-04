NGO, UN agencies group alleges sexual abuse of Gazan civilians by aid workers

The Global Protection Cluster (GPC), a group of NGOs and UN agencies based in Geneva, issued a report on civilian conditions in the Gaza Strip, including allegations of sexual abuse of vulnerable populations by aid workers.

Alleged misconduct by aid workers include violence, exploitation and abuse, trafficking, and forced prostitution, GPC stated in its report.

They also noted that the specific risks observed in Gaza pertained to aid delivery and assistance including "The presence of unofficial humanitarian workers without identification," who were mixed in distribution lines.

They noted that Gazan civilians, to cope with such harm, have reduced their food and liquid intake to minimize contact and potential risks that come with aid and aid workers.

The report stated that at least 262 aid workers have been killed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, with the majority being from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) staff. Palestinians gather to receive food meals cooked by World Central Kitchen (WCK) after the charity resumed operations, at a school sheltering displaced people, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip May 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Many UNRWA members have been proven to have been actively involved in the October 7 attacks, and UNRWA offices and schools used to store Hamas weapons.

As a result, many states have rescinded funding for the UN-affiliated organization, though in recent months, have begun to reinstate funds for the group.