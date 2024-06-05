Police arrest suspect for impersonating IDF soldier, criticizing Israel in social media interview

Police have arrested a 19-year-old resident of Abu Ghosh on suspicion that he impersonated an IDF soldier and conducted an interview as such on social media, the police announced on Wednesday.

In the interview, the suspect denigrated Israel and the IDF and claimed systematic killings of women, children, and babies were being carried out daily in the Gaza Strip, the police added.

The interview received much attention and garnered numerous views.

Following an investigation, the police arrested the suspect on Tuesday evening and transferred him to a police station in the area.

The police said it would request the court on Wednesday to prolong his arrest.

Previous incidents of impersonation

Since the outset of the Israel-Hamas war, numerous instances of individuals impersonating soldiers have transpired.

In January, an Israeli was indicted on charges of impersonating a captain in the IDF on October 7, obtaining access to highly classified information and sharing it.

In December, an additional individual was accused of masquerading as an IDF soldier in an attempt to join the war. He also stole munitions and reportedly posed for a photo with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an additional incident in December, an indictment was filed against five residents of east Jerusalem for impersonating IDF soldiers and raiding a Palestinian police station.

Reuters and Shlomi Heller contributed to this article.