In the crosshairs: IDF takes out Hamas sniper aiming at soldiers in close-quarter Rafah op

In the past days, troops of the Givati Brigade eliminated terror cells in close-quarter combat in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, and located intelligence information, the military said on Tuesday morning.

In addition, an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft killed a Hamas sniper who posed a threat to the forces in the area. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Aircraft strikes terror squad

In parallel, in the center of the Strip, troops of the 99th Division guided an IAF aircraft to strike a terror squad that posed a threat to the soldiers.

The military noted that in the past day, IAF aircraft and jets struck and demolished 35 terror targets throughout the Strip. These included military buildings, weapons storage facilities, launch sites, and observer posts.