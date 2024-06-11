In the crosshairs: IDF takes out Hamas sniper aiming at soldiers in close-quarter Rafah op

In addition, an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck a terror cell that was approaching soldiers in the area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 11, 2024 10:15
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 11, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
In the past days, troops of the Givati Brigade eliminated terror cells in close-quarter combat in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, and located intelligence information, the military said on Tuesday morning. 

In addition, an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft killed a Hamas sniper who posed a threat to the forces in the area. 

Aircraft strikes terror squad 

In parallel, in the center of the Strip, troops of the 99th Division guided an IAF aircraft to strike a terror squad that posed a threat to the soldiers. 

The military noted that in the past day, IAF aircraft and jets struck and demolished 35 terror targets throughout the Strip. These included military buildings, weapons storage facilities, launch sites, and observer posts.  



