Hamas's birthday cake: Bella Hadid shares post of 'benign' treatment of hostages

Bella Hadid shared a post on her Instagram story on Wednesday, which read, “Released Israeli captive revealed that Hamas made him a birthday cake during captivity,” with the photo of 21-year-old rescued hostage Almog Meir Jan.

The post was subsequently deleted by the original account that shared it.

Following the rescue of the four hostages, Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), a clinical nutritionist at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer Meital Binyamin stated in an interview with Walla that the four suffered from serious malnutrition.

The medic further stated the hostages ate only a quarter or a tenth of the amount they were supposed to eat and lost severe muscle mass while in captivity.

Hadid shared a separate post on Wednesday that purported to show that Hamas treats Israeli hostages better than Israel treats Palestinian detainees. Bella Hadid shares pro-Hamas Instagram story. June 12, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

The video, purporting to illustrate benign Palestinian treatment of Israeli children, showed nine-year-old released hostage Ohad Mondar, who was released from captivity in November, answering questions regarding the Arabic words he learned while in Gaza captivity.

Hadid's previous claims

This comes amid Hadid’s heavy critique of Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip.

In November, while Hamas detained Israeli children in captivity, Hadid claimed, "Israel is the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war."

She took to Instagram to further accuse Israel of the "abduction, rape, humiliation, torture, murder of Palestinians years," which she claimed occurred "years and years before Oct. 7, 2023."