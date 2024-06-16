Staff Sergeant Orr Blumovitz killed in Gaza Strip in armored vehicle incident

Blumovitz fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 16, 2024 18:07
Staff-Sergeant Orr Blumovitz, 20 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Staff-Sergeant Orr Blumovitz, 20
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Staff Sgt. Orr Blumovitz, 20, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday. 

His family was been notified.

Blumovitz was killed alongside seven other soldiers early on Saturday morning, following an explosion in an armoured vehicle in the Gaza Strip. 



