IDF troops find 'Mein Kampf' copy in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip - report

A photo shared by Israel-Arab activist Yoseph Haddad in a post on Meta showed an IDF soldier in the Gaza Strip holding an Arabic translation of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

Haddad shared that the location in which the book had been found was the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.

“A picture sent to me just today by soldiers from the Nusirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

"Yes, from the area where the Israeli hostages who were rescued in a daring operation a week and a half ago were held,” Haddad’s post read.

Haddad added, “Hitler's manifesto "Mein Kampf" in a local house...This is the kind of “leader” the Palestinians adore, this is how they become the successors of the Nazis, and this is how the "uninvolved" can hold hostages and be complicit in the terrorism of Hamas!”

IDF finds Mein Kampf copy in November

A copy of Mein Kampf in Arabic found in a children's bedroom in Gaza used by Hamas for military purposes. (credit: PRESIDENT'S RESIDENCE)

In November, President Isaac Herzog said in a BBC interview that IDF troops had discovered an Arabic copy of Mein Kampf on the body of a terrorist in a children's bedroom in a residence in northern Gaza.

The November copy showed signs of extensive use, with annotations, underscored comments and remarks.

Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.