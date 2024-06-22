As Hezbollah steps up attacks, world waits to see if war is truly on the table - analysis

Hezbollah claimed to have carried out six attacks on Israel on Friday. Saturday was relatively quiet in the morning, but Friday saw 21 incidents where sirens sounded in northern Israel. It was not clear if the number of claimed attacks matched what happened in the north.

Hezbollah has launched more than 5,000 attacks on Israel since October 7. Hezbollah has often suggested that if there was a ceasefire in Gaza, then it would stop its attacks on the north.

According to the Iranian state news IRNA “in a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed the six attacks but did not point to the potential casualties of the strikes. The operations against Israeli military positions show Hezbollah’s missile and drone power and warn the regime’s senior commanders against any escalation in southern Lebanon.”

In addition, pro-Iranian media played up comments suggesting that Israel would not want to wage a larger war on Hezbollah. Screenshot of a Hezbollah drone video showing the northern city of Haifa, Israel (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Growing conflict leaves questions of war

This comes amid growing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. However, Hezbollah had reduced its attacks during the week of June 17-June 22. This could be a trend or a momentary pause in large operations by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah wants to make it appear that any escalation could lead to a regional war on “six fronts,” according to the IRNA report.

“Following the onset of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah started targeting Israeli military positions in the north of the occupied territories. The Zionist regime has responded by targeting residential areas in southern Lebanon, killing Hezbollah members and civilians,” the report said.