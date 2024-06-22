Naama Levy turns 20 in Hamas captivity, Israelis honor her birthday at Hostages Square

To honor the 20th birthday of Naama Levy, who remains in Hamas captivity in Gaza, thousands of people assembled in Hostages Square on Saturday, the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters announced.

Levy has been held hostage for 260 days.

Previously released hostages told Naama's family that during her first days in captivity, she drew mandala patterns on a tattered sheet of paper with a pencil.

To honor this, a giant mandala has been set up in Hostages Square, and attendees have been invited to color it in.

Naama's friends and family members delivered speeches at the event while singer Shlomi Shaban performed. Eyelet Levy, hostage Naama Levy's mother, marking her daughter 20th birthday while she is still in captivity. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

Demonstrations across the country

Demonstrations against the government and in favor of early elections took place on Saturday evening on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv.

Protests also occurred in Haifa, in front of the Prime Minister's residence in Caesarea, and other centers throughout the country, Israeli media reported.

Crowds in Caesarea blocked the Karkur intersection chanting "Guilty, Guilty, Guilty," and clashes have been reported between protesters and drivers at the intersection.

MK Gilad Karib and MK Naama Lazimi both attended the demonstration in Caesarea. MK Lazimi said at the demonstrations that returning the hostages is not a concern of the current government.

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid Chair Yair Lapid attended the demonstrations in Hostage Square, and issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter. "260 days. It's time for the failing Prime Minister to stop dealing with jobs for rabbis and the draft-dodging and refusal laws for the Haredim. Instead, he should focus on one thing only – bringing them home," Lapid said.