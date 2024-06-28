The Israeli government has decided to transfer the Hostage Recovery Directorate, responsible for assisting hostages, missing persons, and those returning from Hamas captivity, from the Prime Minister's Office to the World Zionist Organization (WZO). The directorate, which was initially under the command of the Home Front Command, will now operate under the WZO at an annual cost of approximately 27 million shekels (about $7.5 million), Kan News reported.

The directorate plays a crucial role in providing support and coordination for the families of hostages and missing persons, ensuring they receive the necessary care and assistance during their difficult times. This includes psychological support, legal aid, and logistical help. The shift to the WZO aims to enhance the support structure and operational efficiency of the directorate. A woman takes part in a protest demanding a hostage deal, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

Until February, the directorate operated under the Home Front Command with reservists recruited explicitly for this mission. It then shifted to the Prime Minister's Office, led by Yaron Cohen. The decision to move it to the WZO was explained as follows: "The WZO is an organization with unique experience in establishing various dedicated institutions for public benefit and providing assistance and social services to those in need."

Providing resilience services

The decision document further stated that the WZO would "provide a service package to the directorate, including resilience services, organizational consulting, learning coordination, and managerial support." This plan was initially reported by "The Hottest Place in Hell."

The WZO, established in 1897, is a long-standing organization promoting Jewish culture, education, and settlement. It has extensive experience managing large-scale social services and community support initiatives, making it a suitable choice for managing the Hostage Recovery Directorate.