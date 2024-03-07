World Zionist Organization hosts Jewish People Challenges Conference in Jerusalem

The Jewish People Challenges Conference of the World Zionist Organization was held last week at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem with the participation of 500 Jewish leaders from 38 countries. The conference was held in the presence of the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog; Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel; his deputies, Dr. Yizhar Hess and Gael Gruenwald; the organization’s President Tova Dorfman, and Board members Gusti Yehoshua Braverman and Roi Abecassis.

The leaders heard reviews and discussions from the spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, former head of IDF Intelligence Major General (ret.) Tamir Hayman, and were moved by remarks from Thomas Hand, whose daughter was held hostage by Hamas.They also joined in-depth discussions on the fight against antisemitism and the future of the Jewish people in the Diaspora.

President Isaac Herzog: “There is a terrible rise in antisemitism. People are taking off mezuzot in modern Western democracies! Jewish schools and synagogues are being attacked. We know that in each generation, they rise up to annihilate us - and now we see it coming true in our generation. But there is a silver lining - and that is the unity of the Jewish people. Now is the time for Jews to unite all over the world together, to fight back, not to be fearful, to fight in the legal arena, to fight in the public arena, and all over. The Jewish world is facing one of its greatest challenges since the Second World War. Now is the time to work together and fight back.”

Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization: “It is exciting to see so many leaders from all over the world who, despite travel warnings, despite the complex situation, came to Israel to discuss the many challenges and the future of the Jewish people. The time has come for us all to be together and each one in their field. We will invest in the future, in the eternity of our people - united, identified, and more connected to our roots, tradition, and land.”