WATCH: IDF destroys Palestinian Islamic Jihad's largest long-range rocket production site

The Commando Division brigade teams, Brigade 401, and the Yahalom Unit, under the command of Division 162, raided a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) outpost and an underground production site in the Tel-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, directed by the Intelligence Directorate, the IDF announced Monday evening.

The IDF teams located the largest underground site in the Gaza Strip for the production of rocket parts and long-range rockets by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

During the raid, Commando fighters and the Yahalom Unit fought both above and below ground simultaneously, eliminating terrorists using drones and precision missiles.

The PIJ has produced hundreds of rockets at this site over the past few years. Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's long-range rocket production site, July 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The destruction of the outpost and the underground lathes (a machine tool) has impaired the terrorist organization's ability to produce rockets designated for attacking Israel.