IDF finds pieces of Hamas rockets that could reach 100km.

The IDF announced on Monday that it had found in a massive tunnel area in central Gaza some components of rockets which, if assembled, could have reached 100 kilometers deep into Israel's North.

In the al-Bureij area of central Gaza, where Hamas put up some stronger resistance than it had in other parts of the center of the territory, the IDF found the largest lathe and weapons manufacturing site that it has found anywhere in Gaza.

Following IDF intelligence, the 188th and Golani Brigades had uncovered tunnel shafts that led downwards around 30 meters.

In the area, they found large amounts of rockets, rocket-making stations, drones, improvised explosives, other weaponry, surveillance centers, and other command center stations. IDF troops inside the weapons facility in al-Boreij, Gaza, January 8, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) To reach the area, IDF forces killed dozens of Hamas terrorists.

The 188th Brigade took over the main command station of Bureij, including the surveillance station, while the Golani Brigade found the large lathe and manufacturing area.

This manufacturing area was connected to many tunnels so as to make it easier to smuggle the manufactured weapons to other parts of Gaza, unseen by IDF surveillance above ground. By taking over the area, the IDF said it had severely hampered any Hamas capability to rearm as well as prevented a variety of near-future potential attacks.

IDF finds proof of Iran involvement in Hamas training

The announcement came just one day after the IDF announced on Sunday that its intelligence apparatus had obtained evidence of Iranian involvement in training Hamas to manufacture and fire precision rockets and other strategic weapons.

There was a direct connection between the timing of the announcement and the IDF's penetration and taking over of a large strategic tunnel in the Daraj Tuffah area of northern Gaza in recent days.

As part of the operation, the IDF brought in experts to analyze the long-range and precision rockets, including potential cruise missiles and other items it found there. Rockets discovered by IDF forces in al-Boreij, Gaza, January 8, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF declined to specify exactly what signs there were of Iranian training and guidance in the manufacturing and firing of the weapons, but in the past, some weapons have had Iranian signs or Persian words on them.

In other instances, there have been guidebooks or messages recovered from electronic devices with connections to the Islamic Republic.

Though Hamas is an independent entity, Israeli intelligence has said for years that the terror group could not have pulled off the October 7 surprise attack or reached the level of its current fighting prowess without general funding, logistics support, and training from Tehran.

However, such statements are often made in a general manner, and Sunday's findings were more direct evidence than usual of the ayatollahs' involvement.