IDF foils Hamas ambush in Shejaia, eliminates all terrorists

The IDF continued to push forward in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shejaia over the past day, succeeding in eliminating numerous terrorists, terror infrastructure, and weaponry, the IDF stated on Saturday morning.

In one incident in the north Gazan neighborhood, combat team troops from the 7th Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade, operating under the command of the 98th Division, battled terrorists who had attempted to ambush and fire upon the troops, the IDF added.

By the end of the engagement, Israeli forces reportedly successfully eliminated all of the terrorists without sustaining any casualties.

During other operational activities in the area, engaging other armed squads of terrorist fighters and destroying weapons and infrastructure both above and below ground.

In another incident, an Israeli air strike killed three terrorists armed with RPGs. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Separately, in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, several terror squads were eliminated, including one cell which, after firing at troops in the area, was targeted by airstrike.

The IDF also reported locating and destroying several subterranean terror structures and confiscating military equipment and weapons in the vicinity.

Rocket launcher embedded in humanitarian area

In the central Gaza Strip city of Deir al Balah, Hamas terrorists embedded a rocket launcher in a humanitarian area, the IDF added.

The launcher was reportedly located near civilian shelters.

The IDF noted that it subsequently took numerous measures to ensure that its precise strike on the launcher would have minimum impact on civilians in the area.

The military noted that among these measures was a pre-warning given to the civilians in the area and operating according to real-time intelligence.